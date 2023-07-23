Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .299.
- Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 47 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.
- He has scored in 30 of 63 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.348
|AVG
|.254
|.405
|OBP
|.333
|.530
|SLG
|.381
|11
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|35/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-2) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
