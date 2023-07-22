Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (47-51) against the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on July 22.

The Tigers will give the nod to Matt Manning (3-1, 3.43), while the Padres' starter for this game has not been determined.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (41%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 27-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (380 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule