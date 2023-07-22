Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- slugging .487 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Padres Player Props
|Tigers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Padres
|Tigers vs Padres Odds
|Tigers vs Padres Prediction
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.408) and total hits (83) this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.5%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.216
|AVG
|.240
|.311
|OBP
|.301
|.341
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|22
|3
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|35
|49/21
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.