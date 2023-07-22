The Chicago Sky (8-13) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-17) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, July 22 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Sky head into this contest following an 80-62 loss to the Mercury on Thursday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 1.7 2.3 0.0 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.0 per game), and she delivers 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the WNBA.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 52.7% of her shots from the floor (sixth in league).

Alanna Smith paces the Sky in rebounding (6.5 per game), and averages 9.6 points and 1.7 assists. She also averages 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Kahleah Copper is the Sky's top scorer (17.3 points per game) and assist person (1.9), and produces 4.7 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of her shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Storm -1.5 158.5

