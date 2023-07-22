The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.241 batting average in his past 10 games), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .161 with six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 29 of 77 games this year (37.7%) Maton has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (7.8%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.4% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run 24 times this year (31.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .144 AVG .175 .283 OBP .288 .202 SLG .360 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 10 RBI 17 31/19 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings