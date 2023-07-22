Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.5%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.321
|AVG
|.206
|.380
|OBP
|.271
|.512
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|19/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
