Andy Ibanez, carrying a .344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (21.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.7%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .238 AVG .233 .259 OBP .282 .410 SLG .398 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 11 23/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings