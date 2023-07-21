The San Diego Padres (46-51) and Detroit Tigers (44-52) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Tigers a series win over the Royals.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (3-4) for the Padres and Reese Olson (1-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.

Olson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this outing.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (3-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.246 in 13 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Lugo has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

