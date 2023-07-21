Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (46-51) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (44-52) at Comerica Park on Friday, July 21, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 36 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 27-21 (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

San Diego has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Tigers have won in 32, or 41.6%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 26-30 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Zach McKinstry - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

