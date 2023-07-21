Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Tigers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 56 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 26-30 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 96 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 24-27 16-26 28-26 35-38 9-14

