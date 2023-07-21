Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .157 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 36.8% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.9% of them.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (17 of 76), with more than one RBI five times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.137
|AVG
|.175
|.276
|OBP
|.288
|.196
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|17
|31/18
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
