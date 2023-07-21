On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .249.

In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this year (24.1%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 54 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .262 AVG .236 .351 OBP .317 .369 SLG .281 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 22/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings