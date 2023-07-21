At +2000, the Detroit Lions are No. 8 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

The Lions posted five wins at home last year and four on the road.

Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

