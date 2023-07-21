As play in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Jaume Munar versus Lorenzo Sonego. Munar's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris are +650, the No. 5 odds in the field.

Munar at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Munar's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 1:30 PM ET), Munar will meet Sonego, after defeating Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-3 in the last round.

Munar Stats

Munar defeated Marozsan 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Munar has not won any of his 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 21-26.

Munar is 13-10 on clay over the past year.

Munar has played 23.3 games per match in his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his 23 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Munar has averaged 22.6 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Munar has won 66.9% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Munar has won 66.4% of his games on serve, and 33.5% on return.

