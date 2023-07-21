On Friday, Andy Ibanez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 34 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .240 AVG .233 .262 OBP .282 .413 SLG .398 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 11 23/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings