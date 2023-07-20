Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.317) this season, fueled by 65 hits.
- In 60.9% of his 87 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 16 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.252
|AVG
|.234
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.382
|SLG
|.345
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|6
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
