Thursday's game between the Kansas City Royals (28-69) and the Detroit Tigers (43-52) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 20.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-9, 5.05 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 373 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

