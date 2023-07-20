2023 The Open Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Rory McIlroy (+700 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 The Open Championship ($16.5M purse), taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.
The Open Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 1:35 AM ET
- Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club
- Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards
The Open Championship Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1st
|-15
|0
|64-66-67-68
|Travelers Championship
|7th
|-18
|5
|68-64-66-64
|U.S. Open
|2nd
|-9
|192
|65-67-69-70
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 4:47 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3rd
|-10
|5
|68-65-67-70
|Travelers Championship
|4th
|-19
|4
|63-70-63-65
|U.S. Open
|3rd
|-7
|194
|67-68-68-70
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-2
|-
|67-71
|U.S. Open
|10th
|-3
|198
|69-73-70-65
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16th
|E
|7
|70-70-74-74
The Open Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
