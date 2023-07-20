Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 44 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.355
|AVG
|.252
|.415
|OBP
|.328
|.523
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|39/13
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
