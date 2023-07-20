Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Maton (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .156 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 36.0% of his games this year (27 of 75), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.137
|AVG
|.173
|.276
|OBP
|.289
|.196
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|17
|31/18
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
