On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .270.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 18.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .333 AVG .215 .386 OBP .282 .531 SLG .505 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 20 19/7 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings