Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .270.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 18.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.215
|.386
|OBP
|.282
|.531
|SLG
|.505
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|19/7
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-9) takes the mound for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.