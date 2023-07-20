On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 27 of 56 games this year (48.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 19 of 56 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .238 AVG .212 .299 OBP .346 .350 SLG .341 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 19/7 K/BB 23/18 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings