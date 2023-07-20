Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 27 of 56 games this year (48.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 of 56 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.238
|AVG
|.212
|.299
|OBP
|.346
|.350
|SLG
|.341
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/7
|K/BB
|23/18
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
