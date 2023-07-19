The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .203 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 20 of 51 games this season (39.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Short has an RBI in 10 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 20 .228 AVG .163 .279 OBP .268 .367 SLG .265 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings