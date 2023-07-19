Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .292 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 72.9% of his games this year (43 of 59), with multiple hits 18 times (30.5%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.355
|AVG
|.235
|.415
|OBP
|.316
|.523
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|39/13
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
