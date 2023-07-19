Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

In 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.9%).

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .240 AVG .227 .262 OBP .279 .413 SLG .402 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings