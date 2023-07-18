Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+120). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Detroit and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.3.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won seven of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.8%).

Detroit has a record of 3-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-41-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have gone 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 22-26 15-26 27-25 34-38 8-13

