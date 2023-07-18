Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .271 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (41 of 71), with more than one hit 17 times (23.9%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.302
|.325
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.468
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|18/14
|K/BB
|33/8
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
