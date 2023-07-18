Kerry Carpenter -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375 with three homers.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (19.6%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has driven in a run in 15 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 of 51 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .333 AVG .224 .386 OBP .287 .531 SLG .541 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 19 19/7 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings