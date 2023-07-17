Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .246 with 28 walks and 37 runs scored.
- McKinstry enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .200.
- In 61.9% of his 84 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.252
|AVG
|.241
|.340
|OBP
|.305
|.382
|SLG
|.358
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|34/12
|6
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 67th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.