The Kansas City Royals (27-67) host the Detroit Tigers (41-51) in AL Central play, at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Matt Manning (3-1) for the Tigers and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (3-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, July 8.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.72 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.

Lyles has collected two quality starts this year.

Lyles is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Jordan Lyles vs. Tigers

He will match up with a Tigers offense that is hitting .229 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .367 (29th in the league) with 87 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Lyles has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

