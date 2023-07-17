Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on July 17, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Matt Manning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Manning Stats
- The Tigers' Matt Manning (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Manning has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.
Manning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|6.2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 4
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .229/.307/.397 on the year.
- Torkelson has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .246/.322/.369 so far this year.
- McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .259/.301/.463 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.
- He has a .258/.299/.444 slash line on the season.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with a double.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
