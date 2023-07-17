Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (41-51) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (27-67) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 17 at Kauffman Stadium. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run total is set in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matt Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have come away with 24 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 21 of 72 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.