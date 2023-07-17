Zach McKinstry and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (87).

Detroit's .367 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers are 29th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (357 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.247).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Manning has one quality start under his belt this year.

Manning will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals - Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Blake Snell 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo

