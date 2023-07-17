Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (27-67) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (41-51) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Tigers will call on Matt Manning (3-1) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
- Detroit is 3-5 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 357 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|W 5-4
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|W 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|L 2-0
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Lyles
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|July 21
|Padres
|-
|Reese Olson vs Blake Snell
|July 22
|Padres
|-
|Matt Manning vs Seth Lugo
