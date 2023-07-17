The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .299 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (43 of 57), with more than one hit 18 times (31.6%).

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.8% of his games this season, Greene has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 27 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .355 AVG .246 .415 OBP .323 .523 SLG .377 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 39/13 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings