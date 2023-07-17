Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 17 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .159 with six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Maton has had a hit in 27 of 73 games this year (37.0%), including multiple hits six times (8.2%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this year (16 of 73), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.137
|AVG
|.179
|.276
|OBP
|.293
|.196
|SLG
|.377
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|16
|31/18
|K/BB
|31/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.33 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 67th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 61st.
