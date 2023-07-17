On Monday, Matt Vierling (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, four walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .272 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (40 of 70), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (30.0%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .231 AVG .304 .325 OBP .347 .333 SLG .467 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings