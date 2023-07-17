Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .207.
- Haase has had a hit in 33 of 68 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits nine times (13.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.4%).
- He has scored in 17 of 68 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.241
|AVG
|.175
|.278
|OBP
|.230
|.361
|SLG
|.228
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
