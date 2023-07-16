Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .246 with 28 walks and 37 runs scored.

In 61.4% of his games this year (51 of 83), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (19.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.0%).

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (34 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .252 AVG .241 .340 OBP .306 .382 SLG .353 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 33/12 6 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings