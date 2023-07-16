Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .246 with 28 walks and 37 runs scored.
- In 61.4% of his games this year (51 of 83), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (19.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.0%).
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (34 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.252
|AVG
|.241
|.340
|OBP
|.306
|.382
|SLG
|.353
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|33/12
|6
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .203 to opposing hitters.
