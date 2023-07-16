Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (41-50), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (45-46) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 16. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-2, 4.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Tigers and Mariners game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Zach McKinstry get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 31, or 53.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 13-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (59.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (42.1%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 18-22 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Nick Maton 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.