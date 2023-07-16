Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (45-46) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (41-50) at 4:10 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (5-3) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 32, or 42.1%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won 18 of 40 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (357 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Alex Faedo vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|W 5-4
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|W 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Matt Manning vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
|July 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|July 21
|Padres
|-
|Reese Olson vs Blake Snell
