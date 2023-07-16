The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (78) this season.

Torkelson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.

In 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), with two or more RBI nine times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (38 of 89), with two or more runs six times (6.7%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .220 AVG .237 .312 OBP .303 .348 SLG .446 14 XBH 19 3 HR 9 17 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

