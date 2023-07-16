Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (78) this season.
- Torkelson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), with two or more RBI nine times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (38 of 89), with two or more runs six times (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.220
|AVG
|.237
|.312
|OBP
|.303
|.348
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Miller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.