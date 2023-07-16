Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Riley Greene and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300.
- Greene has had a hit in 42 of 56 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (32.1%).
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%).
- In 48.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.355
|AVG
|.245
|.415
|OBP
|.325
|.523
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|39/13
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Miller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
