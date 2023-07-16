Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two triples, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.
- In 58.0% of his 69 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this season (30.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.311
|.325
|OBP
|.350
|.333
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|31/7
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 1, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .203 batting average against him.
