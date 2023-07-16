The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .733 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .269.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (20.4%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .333 AVG .203 .386 OBP .256 .531 SLG .544 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 18 19/7 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings