Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 50 of 82 games this season (61.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.5% of his games this year, McKinstry has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .252 AVG .240 .340 OBP .308 .382 SLG .349 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 31/12 6 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings