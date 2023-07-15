Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 50 of 82 games this season (61.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, McKinstry has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.240
|.340
|OBP
|.308
|.382
|SLG
|.349
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|31/12
|6
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby (8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
