The Seattle Mariners (45-45) and the Detroit Tigers (40-50) will go head to head on Saturday, July 15 at T-Mobile Park, with George Kirby getting the ball for the Mariners and Michael Lorenzen toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-7, 3.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (3-6, 4.03 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 57 times and won 31, or 54.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 31 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.