Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .299 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 41 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%).
- In 47.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.355
|AVG
|.243
|.415
|OBP
|.319
|.523
|SLG
|.383
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/11
|K/BB
|37/12
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
