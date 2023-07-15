The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .299 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Greene has picked up a hit in 41 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%).

In 47.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .355 AVG .243 .415 OBP .319 .523 SLG .383 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 32/11 K/BB 37/12 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings