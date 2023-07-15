Padraig Harrington is in 15th place, at -3, after the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Padraig Harrington Insights

Harrington has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Harrington has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Harrington has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Harrington hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 36 E 248 0 6 0 1 $452,007

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Harrington's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 39th.

Harrington has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Harrington finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards, 217 yards shorter than the 7,237-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,324 yards) is 87 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was poor, putting him in the 27th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Harrington shot better than 80% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Harrington carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Harrington had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Harrington's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.1).

At that most recent competition, Harrington had a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Harrington ended the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Harrington carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Harrington's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

