Nick Maton -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .161.

In 37.5% of his 72 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in 16 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .137 AVG .184 .276 OBP .300 .196 SLG .388 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 9 RBI 16 31/18 K/BB 31/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings